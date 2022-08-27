Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 471 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

