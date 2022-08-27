Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,029 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

LUMN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

