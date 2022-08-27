Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 367,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,600,183 shares of company stock valued at $56,283,684. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

