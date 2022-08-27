Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.