Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

