Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

PBR opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.