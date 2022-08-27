Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $6.78 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

