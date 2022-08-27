Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 410.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 478,574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 45.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 308,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WFG shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.