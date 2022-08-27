Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $142.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.