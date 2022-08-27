Van ECK Associates Corp Has $255,000 Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $4,983,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $13,182,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Sonos by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sonos by 138.0% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 840,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 487,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 361.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $15.31 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

