Van ECK Associates Corp Has $274,000 Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

