Van ECK Associates Corp Has $275,000 Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 709,653 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.55 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.23 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

