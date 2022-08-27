Van ECK Associates Corp Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Insider Activity

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEB opened at $18.35 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

