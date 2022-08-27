Van ECK Associates Corp Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at $588,886.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $323,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $31.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

