Van ECK Associates Corp Has $352,000 Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $161.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $188.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

