Van ECK Associates Corp Has $365,000 Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NYSE:EPR opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

