Van ECK Associates Corp Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

