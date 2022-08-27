Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 3.4 %

APLE stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,313 shares of company stock worth $117,464. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.