Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

SBRA opened at $15.42 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

