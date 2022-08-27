Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 206.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 278,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 188,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $2,522,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

