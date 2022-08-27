Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $140.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.