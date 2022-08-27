Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNN stock opened at $162.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.53. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNN. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

