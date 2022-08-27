Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $272,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Amcor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.42 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

