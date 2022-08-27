Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,099,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.1 %

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,627.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,454.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.