Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,586 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

