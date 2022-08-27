Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 289 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $210.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.48. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $225.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

