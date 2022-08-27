Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 299 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $6,185,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.73.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

