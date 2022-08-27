Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 13.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 64.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,160,000 after buying an additional 153,435 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHN stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

