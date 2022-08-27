Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after buying an additional 889,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 180.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.