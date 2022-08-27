Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

