Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

