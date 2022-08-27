Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

