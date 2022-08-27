Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.82 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.25 and a quick ratio of 15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 101.49%.

(Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.