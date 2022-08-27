Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,179 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

GPN opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 695.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

