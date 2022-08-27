Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

HESM stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.09%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

