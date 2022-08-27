VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 103,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23.

