Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 253,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,396,559 shares.The stock last traded at $80.73 and had previously closed at $80.57.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
