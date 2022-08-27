Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 253,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,396,559 shares.The stock last traded at $80.73 and had previously closed at $80.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

