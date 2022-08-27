Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 393.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VO opened at $214.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.22 and its 200-day moving average is $219.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

