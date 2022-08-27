Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) & Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Critical Review

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -25.20% -20.68% Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Vigil Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 5.66 -$34.12 million ($1.37) -3.53 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ikena Oncology.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ikena Oncology and Vigil Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 416.53%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.60%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

