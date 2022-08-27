Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 68,904 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 440,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

