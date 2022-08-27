Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 68,904 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
Featured Stories
