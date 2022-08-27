VivoPower International (VVPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

Shares of VVPR stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VivoPower International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of VivoPower International worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

