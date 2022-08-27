Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Watsco by 74.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $284.50 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.30.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

