Wedbush Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.23. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

