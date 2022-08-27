Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.38 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $6,933,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

