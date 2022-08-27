Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

