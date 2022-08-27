White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,364.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,373.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,262.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,164.41.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTM shares. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

