WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Trading Down 3.2%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.57 and last traded at $92.57. Approximately 4,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIVL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

