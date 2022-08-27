Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $162.36, but opened at $176.90. Workday shares last traded at $173.44, with a volume of 74,575 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,219,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,187,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.