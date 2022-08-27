Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 6.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 53,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,958,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 503,913 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,811,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yatsen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 825,686 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 794,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -5.16.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

