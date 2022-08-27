Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will earn ($11.65) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.11) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QNRX. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $444.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

